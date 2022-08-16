Armor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,308 shares of company stock valued at $16,573,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,600. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

