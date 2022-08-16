Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.21. 21,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,991. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

