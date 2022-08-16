Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $88,346.81 and $107.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.07 or 0.07854426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00166839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00256793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00710694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00570611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005337 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,278,120 coins and its circulating supply is 14,233,576 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

