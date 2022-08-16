Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 15.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
