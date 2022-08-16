Ascent Group LLC Buys 529 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

FITB stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

