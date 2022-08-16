Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

