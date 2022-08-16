Ascent Group LLC Sells 12,594 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

