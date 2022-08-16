Ascent Group LLC Sells 6,697 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

