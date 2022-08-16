ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.39. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,491. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

