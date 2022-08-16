Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

