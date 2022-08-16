Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Issues Earnings Results

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Assure Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IONM stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Assure has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Assure

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assure in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

