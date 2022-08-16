Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

