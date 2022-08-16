Atari Token (ATRI) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.29 Million

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $9,384.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atari Token has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.
About Atari Token
Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Atari Token Coin Trading
