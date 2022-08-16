Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aterian stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,906. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aterian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

