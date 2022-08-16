ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
ATIF Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ATIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584. ATIF has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.
ATIF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATIF (ATIF)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.