ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ATIF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ATIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584. ATIF has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.