Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.58. 759,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,041. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.