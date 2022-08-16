Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.34 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Augur has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00037587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.