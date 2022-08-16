Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.64. 892,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,712. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

