AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,081 shares of company stock valued at $100,887,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of AN traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 38,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.