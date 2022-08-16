Auxilium Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $89,420.92 and $9,125.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
