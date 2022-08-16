Avalanche Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $27.48 or 0.00114377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.83 billion and $408.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022291 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00254413 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00033916 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009005 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,944,594 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
