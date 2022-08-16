Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
