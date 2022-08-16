Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

