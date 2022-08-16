AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9,506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 1,382,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDX traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.97. 35,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.25. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.82.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

