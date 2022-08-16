Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $132.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00075333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068391 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,815,801 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.