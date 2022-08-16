Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $132.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00075333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00128778 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035614 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068391 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,815,801 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
