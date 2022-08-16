Axis DeFi Price Up 8.9% This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $122,974.00 and $17,637.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

