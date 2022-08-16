AXPR Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $63,089.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068789 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

