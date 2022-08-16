Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 396,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 194,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

