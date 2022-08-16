Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $293.10 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $293.10 million and $30.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $6.84 or 0.00028525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,990.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,536,324 coins and its circulating supply is 42,831,215 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.