Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 23,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

