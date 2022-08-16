Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

