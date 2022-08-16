Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 53,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

