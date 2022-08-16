Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 904,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.