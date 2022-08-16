Barclays Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $438.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $338.00 to $438.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.72.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.10. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.97. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.