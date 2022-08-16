Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 638,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.1 %

B traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 140,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

