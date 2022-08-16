Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $239,471.84 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.2 %

BBSI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

