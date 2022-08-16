Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services accounts for about 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBSI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,849. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $601.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.