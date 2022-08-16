Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 2,037,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

