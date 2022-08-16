Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $23.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) received a $23.42 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 1,015,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,217,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

