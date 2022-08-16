Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

