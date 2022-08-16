Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $557,056.38

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $557,056.38 and approximately $10,440.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

