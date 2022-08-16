Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 154,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

