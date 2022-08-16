BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BayCom by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BayCom by 7,279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

BCML has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BayCom to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on BayCom to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

