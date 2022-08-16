Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,616. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.