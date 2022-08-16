Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

