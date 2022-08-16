Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 717,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 179,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,250. The company has a market capitalization of $992.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

