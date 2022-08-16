Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at CLSA

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

BXRBF remained flat at $6.47 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

