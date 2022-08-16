BENQI (QI) Market Capitalization Tops $47.62 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $47.62 million and $10.99 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036827 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.