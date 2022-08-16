Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.52 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.