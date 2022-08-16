Bibox Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

BIX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com.

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

