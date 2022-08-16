Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 8.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.96. 58,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 987,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $784.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

